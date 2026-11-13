This article was originally published on ChaChingQueen.com, a site my wife and I own. AI was used for light editing, formatting, and readability. But a human (me!) wrote and edited this.

Disappointed woman Photo by Deposit Photos

Have you ever wondered why some high-paying jobs struggle to find workers? It’s a puzzling situation in today’s job market. Many positions offer great salaries, but people aren’t lining up to take them.

Why is that? The answer often lies in the nature of the work itself. These jobs can be challenging, risky, or unpleasant, which makes them less appealing to many job seekers.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has pointed out ongoing labor shortages across various industries. Even though new jobs are being created, many positions remain unfilled. One main reason for this is the demanding or unappealing nature of the work involved.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at 22 high-paying jobs that many people avoid. We’ll discuss why these positions are unpopular and provide information on salaries and job demand.

What are your thoughts on these jobs? Would you consider any of them despite the challenges? Let us know in the comments!

Underwater Welder

Underwater welders are in high demand, especially in maritime industries. These skilled professionals can earn between $100,000 and $300,000 per year. In rare cases, top earners might even reach $500,000 annually.

But there’s a catch, this job is extremely dangerous. Underwater welders face risks due to the combination of deep-sea diving and welding. The high pay reflects the significant danger involved.

Workers must be prepared for the physical and mental challenges of working in underwater environments. Despite the attractive salary, many people shy away because of the job’s hazardous nature.

Coal Miner

Coal mining remains an essential industry in certain regions, offering annual salaries between $70,000 and $100,000. The high pay compensates for the dangerous working conditions and serious health risks, such as black lung disease.

Coal miners work in challenging underground environments, often in cramped spaces and with heavy machinery. A global survey by consulting firm McKinsey found that 70% of respondents said they definitely or probably wouldn’t work in mining.

This reluctance stems from concerns about safety, long-term health effects, and the industry’s environmental impact. Despite the good pay, many people seek safer alternatives in today’s job market.

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Oil Rig Worker

Oil rig workers can earn between $70,000 and $150,000 annually, but the job comes with significant challenges. These workers often spend weeks or months at a time on offshore platforms, far away from their families and normal life.

The work involves long hours in isolated, hazardous environments, leading to high stress and employee turnover. Oil rig workers face physical dangers and mental strain due to the remote locations and demanding schedules.

The industry is also facing a labor shortage as workers consider moving to renewable energy sectors or leaving the energy industry altogether. Despite the high pay, many find the lifestyle too demanding to pursue long-term.

Crab Fisherman

Crab fishing offers the potential for high earnings in a short time, with some fishermen making $50,000 in just 3-4 months, earning as high as $150,000 to $170,000 per year. This seasonal work attracts those looking for intense, high-paying jobs.

But it’s not for the faint of heart. Crab fishing is known as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Workers face extreme weather conditions, long hours, and a high risk of injury or death.

The physical demands are intense, with heavy lifting and constant exposure to the elements. Many people avoid this career due to the significant risks involved, despite the potential for high earnings.

Elevator Installer and Repairer

Elevator installers and repairers earn a median annual wage of over $100,000, making it a lucrative career choice. The job is in high demand, especially in urban areas with many tall buildings.

These professionals install, maintain, and repair elevators, escalators, and other lifting equipment. While the pay is attractive, the work involves significant risks.

Elevator technicians often work in confined spaces at great heights, making the job physically demanding and potentially dangerous. The combination of technical skills and courage required for this work keeps many people away, despite the excellent compensation.

Embalmer

Embalmers play a crucial role in the funeral industry, earning between $50,000 and $80,000 annually. Their work involves preparing bodies for burial or cremation, a task that requires both technical skill and emotional resilience.

The job demands a strong stomach and the ability to work with the deceased and their grieving families. Many people find the idea of working with dead bodies unsettling, which leads to a shortage of skilled practitioners in this field.

The emotional toll of constantly dealing with death and grief can be significant, making it a challenging career choice for many, despite the steady demand and respectable pay.

Roofer

Roofing is a high-demand job, especially in areas experiencing construction booms. Roofers can earn between $50,000 and $80,000 per year. The work involves installing, repairing, and replacing roofs on buildings of all types.

Roofers face significant physical challenges, working at heights and often in extreme weather conditions. The risk of falls and other injuries is high, making safety a constant concern.

The physical demands and potential dangers of the job deter many people, leading to a shortage of skilled workers. In fact, roofers have the longest waiting lists among all trades due to this shortage.

Hazardous Materials Removal Worker

Hazardous materials removal workers, often called hazmat technicians, can earn between $50,000 and $80,000 annually. These professionals are responsible for identifying, removing, and disposing of dangerous substances such as asbestos, lead, and radioactive waste.

The job is in high demand due to strict regulations on handling hazardous materials. Workers must wear protective gear and follow precise safety procedures to avoid exposure to harmful substances.

The potential health risks and the stress of working with dangerous materials make this job unappealing to many. Despite the good pay and steady demand, the challenging nature of the work keeps many people away.

Ironworker

Ironworkers are essential in construction, working on the metal frameworks of our tallest buildings. They earn between $60,000 and $100,000 per year, with high demand in big city construction projects.

The job involves working at great heights with heavy materials, making it particularly dangerous. Many people avoid this career due to the physical risks and demanding nature of the work.

The construction industry faces a significant shortage of ironworkers nationwide, with 91% of companies struggling to find qualified workers.

Prison Guard

Prison guards play a crucial role in maintaining order and safety in correctional facilities. Their annual salaries range $40,000 to $80,000, with consistent demand due to the ongoing need for prisons.

The job is highly stressful and comes with the constant risk of violent encounters. Many find the work environment too challenging to handle long-term.

Nearly every state has seen a drop in the number of people working in corrections, creating a staffing shortage in many facilities.

Nuclear Power Reactor Operator

Nuclear power reactor operators keep our nuclear power plants running safely and efficiently. They earn between $120,000 and $150,000 annually, filling a niche but crucial role in energy production.

The job carries enormous responsibility, as any mistake could have severe consequences. The potential risks associated with nuclear power make this job daunting for many.

The industry faces a significant challenge in finding workers, with some experts calling it nuclear’s largest hurdle.

Garbage Collector

Garbage collectors perform the essential task of keeping our cities clean and livable. In some places, their salaries can top $100,000, reflecting the importance of their work.

The job demands physical strength and often starts early in the morning. Garbage collectors face exposure to unpleasant and potentially hazardous materials daily.

Despite the good pay, many people avoid this career due to the physical demands and social stigma associated with handling waste.

Truck Driver

Truck drivers form the backbone of our supply chain, moving goods across the country. They typically earn between $50,000 and $80,000 per year, with high and growing demand due to increasing supply chain needs.

The job requires long hours on the road and significant time away from home, which many find challenging. These factors contribute to high turnover rates in the industry.

Recent reports predict the shortage of truck drivers will double by 2028, highlighting the ongoing struggle to fill these positions.

Landfill Gas Operator

Landfill gas operators turn our trash into energy, earning between $70,000 and $100,000 annually. Their work remains in steady demand due to ongoing waste management needs.

These professionals manage and maintain systems that collect and convert landfill gas into usable energy. The job involves working in unpleasant environments with potential exposure to hazardous materials.

Many people find the work conditions too unpleasant, leading to difficulties in filling these positions.

Funeral Director

Funeral directors guide families through some of their toughest times, earning between $50,000 and $90,000 per year. The demand for their services remains steady, though it can vary culture and region.

Funeral directors face the emotional toll of working with grieving families and the deceased daily. This emotional strain makes the job difficult for many to handle long-term.

The industry faces a looming shortage, with over 60% of funeral home directors expected to retire in the next five years.

Urine Farmers

Urine farmers, while an unusual occupation, play an important role in agricultural and industrial sectors. They can earn between $60,000 and $90,000 annually, with niche but steady demand.

The job involves collecting animal urine, often used in the production of fertilizers and other products. Most people find this task unpleasant, leading to difficulties in attracting workers.

Despite the good pay, the nature of the work keeps many potential employees away.

Forensic Entomologist

Forensic entomologists use insects to solve crimes, earning between $60,000 and $90,000 per year. Their expertise is niche but essential in criminal investigations.

The job involves studying insects on decomposing bodies to help determine time and cause of death. This work can be emotionally taxing and requires dealing with unpleasant crime scenes.

Many people find the combination of insects and human remains too disturbing, making it challenging to recruit for this field.

Logging Worker

Loggers harvest the trees that become our lumber and paper products, earning between $50,000 and $70,000 annually. The demand remains high in areas rich in forests.

Logging is one of the most physically dangerous jobs, with high rates of injury and fatalities. The physical demands and risks associated with the job deter many potential workers.

The industry has seen reduced employment and an aging workforce over the past two decades, creating ongoing staffing challenges.

Railroad Engineer

Railroad engineers keep our trains running on time, earning between $70,000 and $100,000 per year. The demand for their skills remains consistent, particularly in freight transportation.

The job demands high concentration and comes with significant responsibility for the safety of passengers and cargo. Railroad engineers often work long hours with irregular shifts, which can be tough on their personal lives.

These factors contribute to difficulties in attracting and retaining workers in this field.

Derrick Operator

Derrick operators play a crucial role in oil and gas extraction, earning between $50,000 and $80,000 annually. Their services remain in consistent demand in the oil and gas industry.

The job often requires working in remote locations for extended periods. Derrick operators handle physically demanding tasks with heavy machinery, which can be dangerous.

The combination of isolation and physical risks makes this job unappealing to many, leading to ongoing recruitment challenges.

Pest Control Worker

Pest control workers help keep our homes and businesses free from unwanted critters, earning between $45,000 and $60,000 per year. The demand for their services remains steady, with higher needs in urban areas.

The job often involves dealing with unpleasant and potentially dangerous pests. Pest control workers may face exposure to harmful chemicals and risk of animal bites or stings.

Many people find the idea of working closely with pests too unpleasant, making it difficult to fill these positions.

Boiler Operator

Boiler operators keep the heat and power flowing in many industrial settings, earning between $70,000 and $110,000 annually. Their skills remain in consistent demand across various industrial sectors.

Boiler operators often work in confined, hot, and noisy environments, which can be hazardous and uncomfortable. The job requires constant vigilance to maintain safety and efficiency.

The challenging work conditions and high-stress environment make it difficult to attract workers to this field, despite the good pay.

High-Risk, High-Reward Careers

We’ve looked at 22 jobs that offer good money but struggle to attract workers. These careers remind us that a job involves more than just a paycheck. Many of these positions offer great money but come with significant challenges.

If you’re thinking about a career change or just starting out, it might be worth looking into some of these fields. They often provide good earnings and job security. But remember to think about all aspects of the job before making a decision.

Every job has its good and bad points, and what works for one person might not work for another. In the end, the right career for you is one that aligns with your skills, interests, and personal limits.

We also wrote a book on this, if you like this topic check it out on Amazon. (disclaimer: if you buy the book we will earn a little bit).

We’ve turned our best tips into quick-read books, and we’re publishing new ones every week. See the full collection here: amazon.com/author/chachingqueen

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