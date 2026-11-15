Greer’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1016 S Main St, Greer, SC 29650

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. This role is good if you want steady hours, retail experience, and access to health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance even as a part-timer.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Meat/Seafood Manager, help lead up to 15 associates, and keep the department running smoothly. Good fit if you want supervisory experience, don’t mind working in a cold environment, and like a mix of hands-on work and people management.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the showroom stocked, clean, and customer-ready, while helping with displays, pricing, and light cashier or delivery work. This is a solid pick if you like organized, active work, enjoy talking with customers, and want benefits like PTO, 401(k) with contributions, and tuition assistance.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.