Greer’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on, outdoor, and electrical work. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring in and around Greer, SC.

Employer: CarolinaPower

CarolinaPower Location: Greer, SC (projects across Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare, Federal)

(projects across Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare, Federal) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay depends on experience (benefits eligible)

This is a leadership role for an experienced electrician who can run crews, schedule work, and manage projects in the field. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in electrical construction, like being outdoors, and want to grow with an employee-owned company.

Employer: CarolinaPower

CarolinaPower Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and maintain electrical and mechanical systems in commercial and industrial settings. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in the electrical field, enjoy solving problems on-site, and don’t mind on-call rotations and managing your own truck/tools.

Employer: CarolinaPower

CarolinaPower Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and maintaining electrical systems, motors, transformers, and lighting on construction and industrial sites. Good for someone with apprenticeship or install experience, comfortable working at heights and outdoors, and ready for steady, physical work.

Employer: Road & Rail Services

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $18.50/hour

Schedule: 5:30 AM start, outdoor railroad yard

Very physical, all-outdoor job prepping railcars that move new vehicles—climbing railcars, opening heavy doors, using tools, and walking the yard. Great if you like hard, active work, don’t want a desk or warehouse job, and want benefits, 401(k), PTO, and boot allowance.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level role focused on high-tech facilities—data rooms, network gear, and office tech. You’ll read blueprints, wire panels, do preventive maintenance, and troubleshoot power issues while working closely with IT and operations teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.