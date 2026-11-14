Greer’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong demand from auto, aerospace, and telecom. If you like closing deals and building relationships, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Anderson Automotive Group

Anderson Automotive Group Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay plan noted)

Family-owned dealership group that’s been in the community 60+ years, closed on Sundays with 5-day work weeks, strong leadership training, and solid benefits (401k match, health, PTO, bonuses, and employee discounts). Ideal if you have prior automotive dealership management experience and want to lead a sales team, hit store goals, and grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary (Level II): $114,000–$182,000/year base

base Salary (Level III): $132,000–$211,000/year base

base Application window: Anticipated to close 30 days from original posting date

High-impact role blending technical aerospace expertise with strategic sales and business development. You’ll shape market strategy, lead capture efforts from opportunity to proposal, and work closely with engineering and leadership. Comes with annual bonus, 401(k) match (4.5%), stock contribution (5%), strong health benefits, 12 paid holidays, paid parental leave, tuition help, and more. Requires U.S. person status under ITAR/EAR and solid aerospace systems background.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Total compensation: Top performers can earn over $100,000/year (base + incentives)

Door-to-door role focused on signing new residential customers in larger apartment/MDU communities (50+ doors). You’ll spend about 80% of your time outdoors, work varied hours (evenings/weekends), and get access to free or discounted Spectrum services plus a full benefits package. Great fit if you have 1+ year in sales or customer service, a valid driver’s license, and like active, on-the-go work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.