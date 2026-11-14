undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Greer, SC Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Greer’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring full-time. If you like staying active and working with a team, these roles are worth a look.
Stores Specialist (Receiving Warehouse) - Level 2
- Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Performance-driven salary (not listed)
Help keep a major aerospace operation running smoothly by receiving, inspecting, and organizing parts in the warehouse. This role is great if you have warehouse/inventory experience and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and holidays with a global employer.
Material Handler
- Employer: Visual Comfort & Co.
- Location: 170 Smith Farms Pkwy, Greer, SC 29651
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some extra hours as needed)
- Pay: $16.50 per hour
Work in a climate-controlled warehouse doing shipping, receiving, picking, packing, and cycle counts. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of warehouse experience and want steady hours, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, life insurance, and paid time off.
Warehouse & Delivery Associate – Greenville, SC (Logistics Specialist)
- Employer: TireHub
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: Starting at $19.00/hr + $2.00 increase in your first year, weekly pay
Active role where you’ll load/unload tires, pick orders, and deliver to local customers. Great if you want weekly pay, a consistent schedule, low-cost health insurance options, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays (plus your birthday off), and growth and training opportunities.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.