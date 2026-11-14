Greer’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring full-time. If you like staying active and working with a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Performance-driven salary (not listed)

Help keep a major aerospace operation running smoothly by receiving, inspecting, and organizing parts in the warehouse. This role is great if you have warehouse/inventory experience and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and holidays with a global employer.

Employer: Visual Comfort & Co.

Location: 170 Smith Farms Pkwy, Greer, SC 29651

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some extra hours as needed)

(Mon–Fri, some extra hours as needed) Pay: $16.50 per hour

Work in a climate-controlled warehouse doing shipping, receiving, picking, packing, and cycle counts. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of warehouse experience and want steady hours, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: TireHub

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Starting at $19.00/hr + $2.00 increase in your first year, weekly pay

Active role where you’ll load/unload tires, pick orders, and deliver to local customers. Great if you want weekly pay, a consistent schedule, low-cost health insurance options, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays (plus your birthday off), and growth and training opportunities.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.