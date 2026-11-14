Greer’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on techs and experienced quality pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Woodward, Inc. Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level I: $62,000–$99,000/year; Level II: $75,000–$120,000/year

Work on aerospace/automotive manufacturing quality in a highly regulated environment, with a clear path from Level I to Level II. This role stands out for its strong bonus, 401(k) match, stock contributions, and day-one medical, dental, and vision, plus tuition help and paid parental leave.

Employer: Reliance One, Inc. (for a manufacturing client)

Reliance One, Inc. (for a manufacturing client) Location: Greer, SC

Type: Contract-to-direct-hire

Pay: $25.00/hour

Shift: B-Shift, 7:30 PM–6:10 AM, four days/week

Hands-on role doing torque checks, calibration, and testing on production tools and equipment in an advanced manufacturing setting. Good fit if you like night shift, troubleshooting, and working with data; benefits start Day 1 with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Wyatt Field Service

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead QA/QC programs on large power and industrial construction projects, including ASME and NBIC code work, welding, piping, and NDT. This is a senior role with team leadership, heavy client interaction, and the stability of an employee-owned company with 401(k) match, HSA support, and company-paid dental and short-term disability.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.