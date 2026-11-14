Healthcare hiring is steady in Greer, SC right now, especially in post-acute and rehab. If you like skilled nursing, therapy, or bedside care, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Brushy Creek Post Acute

Brushy Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Salary: $45–$50/hour

Type: PRN / Part-time

Work in a 144-bed skilled nursing facility with 12 cottage-style homes and a very home-like feel. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours, strong team support, and a focus on helping residents regain mobility and independence.

Employer: Chandler Creek Post Acute

Chandler Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Salary: $26–$29/hour + shift differentials up to $4/hour

+ shift differentials up to Type: Full-time & PRN options

A 133-bed skilled nursing facility with a small-town feel and strong community ties. Offers 12-hour shifts, loan repayment, and full benefits, plus room to grow within their South Carolina network.

Employer: Brushy Creek Post Acute

Brushy Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Salary: $25–$35/hour

Type: PRN / Part-time

Help residents with ADLs and independence in a cottage-style campus with gardens and patios. Great if you want flexible PRN work in a supportive rehab team and enjoy one-on-one time with older adults.

Employer: Brushy Creek Post Acute

Brushy Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Salary: $25–$35/hour

Type: PRN / Part-time

PRN PTA role in a skilled nursing and rehab setting right next to the hospital. You’ll focus on mobility, strength, and function, with flexible shifts and access to a large post-acute care network.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.