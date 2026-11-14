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Greer
🏥 Greer, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple PRN & Full-Time Openings
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Greer, SC right now, especially in post-acute and rehab. If you like skilled nursing, therapy, or bedside care, there are several solid options to check out.
Physical Therapist (PRN) – Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Employer: Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Location: Greer, SC
- Salary: $45–$50/hour
- Type: PRN / Part-time
Work in a 144-bed skilled nursing facility with 12 cottage-style homes and a very home-like feel. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours, strong team support, and a focus on helping residents regain mobility and independence.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Chandler Creek Post Acute
- Employer: Chandler Creek Post Acute
- Location: Greer, SC
- Salary: $26–$29/hour + shift differentials up to $4/hour
- Type: Full-time & PRN options
A 133-bed skilled nursing facility with a small-town feel and strong community ties. Offers 12-hour shifts, loan repayment, and full benefits, plus room to grow within their South Carolina network.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA), PRN – Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Employer: Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Location: Greer, SC
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
- Type: PRN / Part-time
Help residents with ADLs and independence in a cottage-style campus with gardens and patios. Great if you want flexible PRN work in a supportive rehab team and enjoy one-on-one time with older adults.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA), PRN – Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Employer: Brushy Creek Post Acute
- Location: Greer, SC
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
- Type: PRN / Part-time
PRN PTA role in a skilled nursing and rehab setting right next to the hospital. You’ll focus on mobility, strength, and function, with flexible shifts and access to a large post-acute care network.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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