Greer’s big-name pharmacies are hiring, and it’s a good moment if you like customer-facing work and steady hours. Here are a few solid options you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track with full-store responsibility when the manager is out. You’ll coach the team, handle scheduling, cash and inventory, and help drive sales while building your path toward a full Store Manager role.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time (about 30 hrs/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Front-line retail role helping customers at the register, on the sales floor, and sometimes in the pharmacy. Good fit if you’re at least 16, like staying busy on your feet, and want benefits plus room to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.