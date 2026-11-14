Greer has steady hiring right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and welcoming. If you’re reliable and don’t mind staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chandler Creek Post Acute

Chandler Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Pay: $18–$20/hour

Type: Part-time (with full-time options mentioned in description)

Support day-to-day repairs and upkeep at a 133-bed skilled nursing facility. Good fit if you’re a jack-of-all-trades with general maintenance skills and like a small-town, team-focused setting.

Employer: Chandler Creek Post Acute

Chandler Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Pay: $13–$14/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep resident rooms and common areas clean in a healthcare setting where cleanliness really matters. This one stands out for its benefits, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Chandler Creek Post Acute

Chandler Creek Post Acute Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Pay: $13–$14/hour

Type: Part-time

Similar role to the full-time housekeeping job, but with part-time flexibility. You’ll help keep rooms, bathrooms, and common spaces clean and safe for residents and visitors.

Employer: Gold's Gyms Of The Carolinas (through Gold Medal Cleaning)

Gold's Gyms Of The Carolinas (through Gold Medal Cleaning) Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Help keep workout areas, locker rooms, and restrooms clean so members have a great gym experience. Comes with a free Gold’s Gym membership, and you’ll stay active on the job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.