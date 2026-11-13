Greer’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: Prisma Health – Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health – Location: Greer, SC (Greer Medical Campus)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the Emergency Department, supporting nurses and providers with direct patient care, vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, and CPR support. Good fit if you’ve done CNA, EMT, MA, or similar training and want fast-paced hospital experience with lots of skills exposure.

Employer: Griswold Home Care – Greenville & Spartanburg, SC

Location: Greer, SC (in-home care)

Type: Part-time, Full-time, Live-in options

Earning Potential: $30,000–$70,000 annually (depending on schedule and shift type)

Provide non-medical home care to seniors and adults: personal care, companionship, light housekeeping, and rides. CNA or 2+ years’ experience helps, but they’ll train you if you have the heart for caregiving, with flexible schedules and benefits like 401(k) and insurance options.

Employer: Spectrum ABA

Location: Greer, SC (clinic, home, and community settings)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Hourly Non-exempt

Pay: $23–$26 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with Autism and developmental delays, following treatment plans from a BCBA/BCaBA and tracking progress. Comes with benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)), mileage reimbursement, and free supervision hours if you’re in an ABA program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will work with your schedule and experience level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.