Greer’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across sales, shipping, management, and beauty. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Greer, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Help customers find what they need, handle returns and online pickups, and keep the store looking good. Hiring immediately, with training provided, weekly pay, flexible hours, paid time off, employee discounts, and access to 401(k) with company match and insurance options.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time (store may also offer part-time)

(store may also offer part-time) Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Front-of-store role focused on shipping and unpackaged returns (think Amazon returns, UPS, and more). You’ll prep packages, keep the shipping area organized, and help customers choose the right shipping options. Offers weekly pay, PTO, employee discounts, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision for full-time, plus on-the-job training.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role where you co-manage the store, supervise team members, handle scheduling, cash management, and inventory, and support the pharmacy when needed. This is a strong option if you want a path to Store Manager, with formal training, performance coaching, and clear growth potential.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your cosmetology license to provide haircuts, color, styling, treatments, and more inside Ulta’s in-store salon. You’ll build a guest list, recommend products, and support in-store events—great if you love beauty, want to grow your book of business, and enjoy a busy, guest-focused salon setting.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about throwing your hat in the ring for more than one role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.