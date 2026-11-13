Greer’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to auto and flooring. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: UHS – The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health

UHS – The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health Location: Greer, SC / Upstate SC territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the face of a 156-bed behavioral health center, building relationships with referral sources and the community. Good fit if you have a marketing or business degree, sales/referral development experience, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career growth.

Employer: Real Floors

Location: Greer, SC (560 Commerce Park Dr, Ste A)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00

Compensation: Base salary + monthly expense allowance + uncapped commission

Outside B2B sales role serving multi-family and single-family rental housing clients. Great if you’re a hunter-type salesperson who likes uncapped commission, daily local travel, and perks like paid holidays, PTO, free life/disability insurance, health coverage, 401(k) with match, fitness reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Anderson Automotive Group

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation plan)

Lead a dealership sales team for a family-owned group with 60+ years in the community. Closed on Sundays, 5-day work weeks, and strong benefits including 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, bonuses, and employee discounts. Prior automotive dealership management experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on pay, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.