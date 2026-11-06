🚚 Greer, SC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greer’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehousing and parts work in high demand. If you like fast-paced, hands-on roles, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,500 – $70,000/year (national range)

Lead a team in a large, global logistics company and help keep warehouse operations running smoothly. This role is great if you have some leadership or logistics experience and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, and generous PTO.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Full-time, Pay: $17.50 – $35.00/hour

Help keep inventory and parts moving by ordering, receiving, and organizing stock while supporting techs and customers. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (Universal Dedicated, Inc.)

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (with possible extra hours)

Oversee daily loading/unloading, yard organization, and material flow for air handling units in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you have logistics or yard management experience, are comfortable with forklifts, and like splitting time between the office and the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often promote from within once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.