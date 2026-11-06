🏥 Greer, SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Senior Care & Therapy Roles

Greer’s healthcare scene is busy, especially around senior care and rehab. If you like working with older adults or in outpatient therapy, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Navion Senior Solutions

Navion Senior Solutions Location: Greer, SC (Manning Square Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Manning Square Assisted Living & Memory Care) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical care for an assisted living and memory care community. This role is ideal for an RN or LPN with at least 2 years of leadership experience in long-term care who enjoys mentoring staff, managing care plans, and driving quality and safety. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance, and career growth, plus early access to earned wages through Tapcheck.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: North Greer, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks)

Salary: About $1,587 per week (competitive travel package)

Outpatient rehab contract with 40 hours/week, 5x8 day shifts (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM). Great for PTAs who want hands-on outpatient work and weekly pay while enjoying the Upstate between Greenville and Spartanburg. Requires a permanent South Carolina PTA license (no compact), BLS, and outpatient experience is preferred. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, license reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Curana Health

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation with incentives)

Provide primary care to seniors in assisted and independent living communities, with a focus on prevention, chronic disease management, and reducing hospitalizations. You’ll have autonomy, flexible scheduling, and support from a larger clinical team, plus access to CME support, malpractice coverage, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision benefits (benefits vary by hours/status). Best fit for NPs/PAs who enjoy relationship-based senior care and value-based models.

Note: This Curana Health role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Greer’s senior care and rehab jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.