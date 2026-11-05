🚌 Greer, SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Greer’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re brand new with a CDL or already experienced. Here are a few strong picks based out of Greer, SC to check out this week.

Employer: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. Location: Greer, SC (regional lanes to Athens, TN & Spartanburg, SC)

(regional lanes to Athens, TN & Spartanburg, SC) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $350/day, up to $1,700/week (hourly + mileage + stop pay)

Home-daily regional job with steady, year-round freight and multiple start times. Includes Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, 401(k) after 90 days. Requires Class A CDL and 6+ months tractor‑trailer experience.

Employer: Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Location: Based out of Greer, SC (Eastern US OTR)

Based out of (Eastern US OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: Average ~$1,300/week, $0.50–$0.61 CPM, $15 stop pay, $65 tarp pay, $140 securement class pay

OTR flatbed role with monthly hometime, weekly paychecks, and a $1,000/week guaranteed pay program for new OTR company drivers (terms apply). CDL‑A required, but they will train new drivers, and offer a full benefits package plus 401(k) with match.

Employer: Not listed (regional carrier hiring via Indeed)

Not listed (regional carrier hiring via Indeed) Location: Greer, SC (15‑state regional, home every 2 weeks)

(15‑state regional, home every 2 weeks) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400–$1,500 per week average, $20 stop pay, 2,000–2,200 miles/week

Beginner‑friendly regional dry van account with trainees, first‑seat, 1‑year drivers, and teams all welcome. Home every two weeks, mostly drop and hook, and a long list of benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, rider & pet programs.

If one of these fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the lanes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.