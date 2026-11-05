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Greer
🔧 Greer, SC Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Greer has a steady mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to evening trash routes and skilled maintenance work. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.
Evening Waste Collector (Valet Trash Porter)
- Employer: Community Concierge Services
- Location: Greer, SC 29651 (onsite at an apartment community)
- Type: Part-time, evenings
- Pay: About $50–$75 per night (routes ~2.25 hours, Sunday–Thursday starting 7 PM)
- Why it’s appealing: Great side gig if you have an open-bed pickup truck and want steady extra income without long hours or dealing with customers. Paid training, paid holidays, and you work solo on a set evening schedule.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: RedBalloon posting for Maddox Industrial Transformer
- Location: Greer, SC (with local travel between facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000–$75,000 per year
- Benefits: Full-time package averaging $20,000+ per year in value, including health/wellness options, 401(k) with 100% match up to 8%, paid maternity/paternity leave, PTO, holidays, and more.
- Why it’s appealing: Solid career role for someone with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing skills who likes inspections, repairs, and project work. You’ll be part of a growing facilities team with room to advance as operations expand.
Housekeeper (Full Time) – Hospital
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 South Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650
- Type: Full-time, rotating weekends
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour
- Experience: No experience required; training provided
- Why it’s appealing: Stable hospital setting where you help keep patient areas clean and safe—think cleaning rooms, halls, floors, and trash. Full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and other benefits.
If one of these fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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