🔧 Greer, SC Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greer has a steady mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to evening trash routes and skilled maintenance work. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Concierge Services

Community Concierge Services Location: Greer, SC 29651 (onsite at an apartment community)

(onsite at an apartment community) Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: About $50–$75 per night (routes ~2.25 hours, Sunday–Thursday starting 7 PM)

(routes ~2.25 hours, Sunday–Thursday starting 7 PM) Why it’s appealing: Great side gig if you have an open-bed pickup truck and want steady extra income without long hours or dealing with customers. Paid training, paid holidays, and you work solo on a set evening schedule.

Employer: RedBalloon posting for Maddox Industrial Transformer

RedBalloon posting for Location: Greer, SC (with local travel between facilities)

(with local travel between facilities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$75,000 per year

Benefits: Full-time package averaging $20,000+ per year in value, including health/wellness options, 401(k) with 100% match up to 8% , paid maternity/paternity leave, PTO, holidays, and more.

Full-time package averaging in value, including health/wellness options, , paid maternity/paternity leave, PTO, holidays, and more. Why it’s appealing: Solid career role for someone with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing skills who likes inspections, repairs, and project work. You’ll be part of a growing facilities team with room to advance as operations expand.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 South Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650

Type: Full-time , rotating weekends

, rotating weekends Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Experience: No experience required; training provided

Why it’s appealing: Stable hospital setting where you help keep patient areas clean and safe—think cleaning rooms, halls, floors, and trash. Full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and other benefits.

If one of these fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.