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🛒 Greer, SC Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Greer’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from banks to big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Teller Supervisor
- Employer: CPM Federal Credit Union
- Location: Greer, SC (Greer Branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Minimum starting pay $47,730/year
- Schedule: Mon–Wed 8–5, Thu 8–7, Fri 8–6
Lead the teller team, handle daily branch operations, and give members personal, high-touch service. Good fit if you have teller/retail banking experience and want leadership responsibilities plus incentives and growth opportunities.
Merchandiser (Wine)
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build and stock wine displays in local stores, keep products looking sharp, and maintain strong relationships with retail customers. You’ll be on your feet, driving your own vehicle, and working for a large, well-known beverage distributor with broad benefits.
Merchandising Service Associate – Plant Service Lead
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on the garden center: set plant displays, keep signage accurate, and work with vendors and the merchandising team. Great if you like working with plants, staying organized, and don’t mind using power equipment and doing some physical work.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate – Day
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep store displays, pricing, and signage on point so customers can find what they need fast. This weekday role is good if you like behind-the-scenes work, building displays, and using tools and equipment without heavy sales pressure.
Store Pro
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the go-to person at the counter for both retail and wholesale customers, helping them find the right parts and keeping orders moving. Ideal if you enjoy cars (or want to learn), like problem-solving, and want a path to grow in automotive retail.
Part Time – Fulfillment Associate – Flexible
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and stage online and in-store orders, operate warehouse equipment, and help keep inventory accurate. Good option if you want flexible hours, like staying active, and prefer more task-focused work with some customer contact.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and like to promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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