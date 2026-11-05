🛒 Greer, SC Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greer’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from banks to big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CPM Federal Credit Union

CPM Federal Credit Union Location: Greer, SC (Greer Branch)

(Greer Branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum starting pay $47,730/year

Schedule: Mon–Wed 8–5, Thu 8–7, Fri 8–6

Lead the teller team, handle daily branch operations, and give members personal, high-touch service. Good fit if you have teller/retail banking experience and want leadership responsibilities plus incentives and growth opportunities.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and stock wine displays in local stores, keep products looking sharp, and maintain strong relationships with retail customers. You’ll be on your feet, driving your own vehicle, and working for a large, well-known beverage distributor with broad benefits.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on the garden center: set plant displays, keep signage accurate, and work with vendors and the merchandising team. Great if you like working with plants, staying organized, and don’t mind using power equipment and doing some physical work.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep store displays, pricing, and signage on point so customers can find what they need fast. This weekday role is good if you like behind-the-scenes work, building displays, and using tools and equipment without heavy sales pressure.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to person at the counter for both retail and wholesale customers, helping them find the right parts and keeping orders moving. Ideal if you enjoy cars (or want to learn), like problem-solving, and want a path to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and stage online and in-store orders, operate warehouse equipment, and help keep inventory accurate. Good option if you want flexible hours, like staying active, and prefer more task-focused work with some customer contact.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.