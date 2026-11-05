🏥 Multiple Greer Healthcare Jobs From $58–$65/hr+

Greer’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient support to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work closer to home.

Employer: Visiting Angels Greenville & Anderson, SC

Visiting Angels Greenville & Anderson, SC Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time (certified and non-certified caregivers)

(certified and non-certified caregivers) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on caregiving for seniors and adults with disabilities—help with hygiene, meals, light housekeeping, errands, meds, and companionship. Big pluses: flexible schedules, health insurance, paid mileage, free uniforms, paid training with bonuses, and they try to match you with clients close to home.

Employer: Tribe513 / Parkside Family Medicine of Greer

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Work side-by-side with one provider, documenting visits in real time in the EMR and placing orders under their direction. Great fit if you’re interested in medicine, want 1–2 years of solid clinical experience, and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work with lots of patient contact.

Employer: Medasic, LLC

Location: Greer, SC 29651

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $65.00/hour

Outpatient role focused on addiction medicine and mental health—assess patients, manage meds, and support people dealing with opioid addiction. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and flexible scheduling; ideal if you’re a PMHNP passionate about tackling the opioid crisis.

Employer: Medasic, LLC

Location: Greer, SC

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $58.00/hour

Work as a NP or PA in a growing addiction treatment clinic, providing ongoing patient care under a supervising physician. You’ll use your advanced training to manage patients, document visits, and collaborate with staff; addiction experience and a buprenorphine waiver are preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.