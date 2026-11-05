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🍽️ Greer, SC Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greer’s food scene is busy, from healthcare kitchens to big-name restaurants and corporate cafeterias. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and steady hours.
Dietary Aide (Kitchen Aide)
- Employer: Chandler Creek Post Acute
- Location: Greer, SC
- Pay: $14–$15/hour
- Type: Full-time & part-time
Help prepare and serve meals for residents in a 133-bed skilled nursing facility with a small-town feel. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and even a chance to attend CNA school and grow your healthcare career.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
- Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)
- Location: BMWGVL – 1400 Highway 101 South, Greer, SC 29651
- Pay: $17–$18/hour
- Type: Full-time
Full-time role at the BMW site with a Monday–Saturday, 5:00 am–3:30 pm schedule and weekend rotation. You’ll prep, cook, serve, and keep things clean, with access to benefits, holiday and vacation pay, and growth opportunities in a large national company.
Greer Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Chili’s
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
Lead a busy Chili’s location, running shifts, coaching the team, and making sure every guest has a great time. Good fit if you’re a dependable, high-energy leader who likes a fun, fast-paced restaurant environment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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