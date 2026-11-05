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🚧 Greer, SC Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Greer’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.
Residential Service Plumber – Greenville/GSP Area
- Employer: Wrench Group (Morris-Jenkins)
- Location: Greer, SC / GSP area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 to $150,000+
High-earning residential service plumber role with year-round work, no on-call, overtime available, and even a 5-day weekend every 5 weeks. Best fit if you have 3+ years of residential plumbing experience and the proper NC/SC plumbing licenses, and enjoy troubleshooting, customer interaction, and leaving big installs to a separate crew.
Service Technician – Equipment & Systems
- Employer: Sames
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field service tech role installing and supporting mechanical, pneumatic, and electrical equipment for customers. Expect 50%+ domestic and international travel, hands-on work with tools and schematics, and a mix of in-house repairs and on-site troubleshooting—good for someone who likes variety and doesn’t mind hopping on a plane.
Appliance Installation Helper
- Employer: Reliable Services USA
- Location: Greer, SC (Greenville/Simpsonville area too)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour
Entry-level friendly helper role riding with a lead tech to install appliances and plumbing fixtures (dishwashers, ovens, water heaters, etc.). Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays, plus training and growth into the trades if you’re handy with tools and want a long-term career path.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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