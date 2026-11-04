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👔 Greer, SC Executive & Management – Multiple Openings
Greer’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially around the airport and senior living. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid full-time roles to check out.
Assistant Manager – Airport Location
- Employer: GSP Transportation
- Location: Greer, SC (airport location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Airport Manager and run day-to-day operations, sales, and staff at a busy rental car location. You’ll lead a team, drive upsell revenue, handle customer issues, and step in as acting Airport Manager when needed. Includes strong benefits like 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, company car, and more.
Operations and Detail Shop Manager
- Employer: Direct Reconditioning
- Location: Greer area, SC
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $50,000–$55,000 base + quarterly profitability bonus
Run a high-production automotive detail shop with 15–20 employees, overseeing intake, quality control, scheduling, payroll, and inventory. Monday–Friday day shift (about 7:00 am–3:30/5:30 pm) with United Healthcare medical, dental, vision, unlimited PTO (with conditions), and 401(k).
Executive Director (Full-Time) – Manning Square
- Employer: Navion Senior Solutions – Manning Square
- Location: Greer, SC
- Type: Full-time Executive Director
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an assisted living community, overseeing operations, care quality, finances, and sales/marketing. You’ll manage a large team, ensure resident and family satisfaction, and keep the community compliant and on budget. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance, and career growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Greer’s leadership roles tend to open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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