Greenwood Village has some solid part-time grocery jobs right now, great if you want steady hours, a store discount, and room to grow.

Below are several Sprouts Farmers Market roles hiring in Greenwood Village, CO.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.75 – $18.50/hour

Entry-level, customer-facing role where you bag groceries, help customers find items, grab carts, and keep the front of the store clean. Good fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want flexible hours plus a 15% store discount, DailyPay, and chances to move up.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.80 – $21.00/hour

Hands-on role working across dry grocery, dairy, and frozen, stocking shelves, rotating products, and helping keep the store looking sharp. Great if you like staying active, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want flexible shifts, 15% store discount, DailyPay, and clear paths to grow with the company.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.