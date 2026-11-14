Greenwood Village has a solid mix of finance roles right now, from banking to corporate FP&A. If you’ve got strong Excel skills and a head for numbers, these are worth a look.

Employer: CoBank

CoBank Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid work model)

(hybrid work model) Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,300 – $62,100 base + discretionary annual incentive

Handle servicing and administration for complex syndicated, bilateral, and wholesale loans and act as the main contact for borrowers and partner lenders. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in banking/financial services, like detailed loan work, and want robust benefits, 401(k) match up to 6% + 3% extra, and solid time off.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (in-office, not remote)

(in-office, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 + performance-based bonuses

Support budgeting, monthly forecasts, and financial reporting for a large, data-driven firm. Great if you have 2+ years’ experience, a Finance/Accounting degree, and advanced Excel, and want exposure to senior executives plus strong benefits like a 2:1 401(k) match, profit sharing, and half-day Fridays.

Employer: CMS Environmental Solutions, LLC

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 + 5–10% annual bonus

Partner with the CFO and field operations on budgeting, forecasting, KPIs, and job costing, while also tracking fleet assets across the company. Ideal if you have 2+ years in accounting/financial analysis, strong systems/database skills, and want a role that blends FP&A, data, and project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—finance skills travel well, and local employers often hire fast when they see the right resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.