Greenwood Village is busy hiring experienced ER nurses right now. If you like fast-paced work and strong benefits, these AdventHealth float pool roles are worth a look.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay range: $34.60 – $59.83/hour

Sign-on bonus: Up to $15K for eligible candidates

Extras: Benefits and PTO from day one, 403(b) retirement, 4 weeks 100% paid parental leave, career development, mental health and well-being resources, pet benefits

Work in the regional ED float pool, caring for diverse emergency patients across locations. You’ll use your 2+ years of ED RN experience to assess, medicate, educate, and coordinate care, with chances to grow your pay up to 20% through the Clinical Ladder Program.

Key requirements: Associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred), active RN license, BLS, TNCC, 2+ years ED RN experience, strong teamwork and communication skills.

Note: The same role appears in several postings; details are the same, but you can also apply via these links if preferred:

Posting 2 · Posting 3 · Posting 4

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)

Type: Full-time, Mid/Night shifts

Pay range: $34.60 – $59.83/hour

Sign-on bonus: Up to $10K for eligible candidates

Extras: Same strong benefits as above – day-one medical/dental/vision, PTO, 403(b), paid parental leave, career development, well-being and mental health support, pet benefits

Similar ED float pool role with a mid/nights schedule if you like a mix of later shifts. You’ll float to different emergency departments, support high-acuity patients, and can boost your pay through the Clinical Ladder Program.

Key requirements: Associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred), RN license, BLS, TNCC, 2+ years ED RN experience, solid assessment and multitasking skills.

If one of these fits your experience, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.