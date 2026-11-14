Greenwood Village has some solid office roles right now, from front-desk pros to loan processors. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: MiTek

MiTek Location: Greenwood Village, CO (Denver office)

Type: Full-time, onsite Monday–Friday

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year

You’ll run the front desk, keep the office humming, and support HR and leadership with projects and events. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and like being the go-to person for employees, visitors, and vendors.

Employer: Jet HomeLoans

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role handles mortgage files from start to finish, working closely with loan officers, underwriting, and closing. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with numbers, and like keeping complex files on track and on time.

Employer: Colorado Urology

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a medical setting, helping patients and supporting the PET/CT team. Good for someone who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and a patient-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local admin roles tend to fill fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.