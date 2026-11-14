Greenwood Village is busy right now with leadership roles, from real estate to tech and private banking. If you’re ready to step up or make a move, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Dolby Laboratories (Via Licensing Alliance)

Dolby Laboratories (Via Licensing Alliance) Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid, in-office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid, in-office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $186,000 – $263,000 base (Denver area)

Senior executive role leading Finance, Accounting, Royalty Services, Tax, IT, and operations for the world’s largest patent pool administrator. Ideal if you have 15+ years in finance/operations leadership and want to drive AI, automation, and large-scale process transformation while partnering closely with the President.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (supports multiple communities)

(supports multiple communities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $27.00/hour

Anticipated Closing Date: November 27, 2026 (may change)

Great fit if you like variety and people-facing work. You’ll float between apartment communities, helping with leasing, resident relations, events, basic budgeting, and daily operations, with strong benefits, PTO, and bonus potential for onsite roles.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (base pay plus potential incentives/bonuses)

High-level leadership role managing a team and a portfolio of high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients. You’ll set strategy, lead complex credit and banking solutions, and grow a profitable book of business while acting as a senior subject-matter expert across the bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.