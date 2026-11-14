Greenwood Village has a nice mix of hands-on tech leadership, solid mid-level engineering, and a future internship already posted. Good options here if you like being close to the work instead of fully remote.

Employer: NexusTek

NexusTek Location: Client site in Denver, CO (role listed under Greenwood Village)

(role listed under Greenwood Village) Type: Full-time, 100% on-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–4:00pm MST

Salary: Range listed but not specified in posting (varies by experience and location)

Lead a high-performing service desk team, coach engineers, run team metrics, and jump in on calls/tickets during busy times. Strong fit if you know Windows, networking, cloud (Azure/O365/AWS), VoIP, and ITIL, and want a people-lead role with 4 weeks PTO, 7 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life & disability, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Paid, full-time internship (11 weeks)

Program Dates: May 26 – August 6, 2027

Salary: Base pay range listed as $00–$00 in posting (no usable range provided)

Great for a rising senior (grad date Dec 2027–May 2028) studying Business, Communications, or CIS with a 3.0+ GPA. You’ll support a WiFi/Connectivity investigations team with reporting, ticket tracking, and cross-team coordination, plus get mentoring, networking events, and pro development sessions.

Employer: Ship Captain

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (on-site)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $70,000/year (base; additional comp depends on experience)

Join a small team building a multi-carrier shipping platform used by ecommerce and warehouse ops. You’ll work in TypeScript and Go on AWS + Kubernetes, owning backend services, APIs, infra, monitoring, and deployments. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k)/retirement, and lots of ownership over architecture and reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.