Greenwood Village is busy with building projects right now, and firms are hiring mid to senior design talent. If you’re in architecture or building systems engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DCI Engineers

DCI Engineers Location: Greenwood Village, CO (Denver office)

(Denver office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes overtime earning opportunities)

Early-career structural role where you’ll design with steel, concrete, and wood, work closely with BIM designers in Revit, and support construction on real building projects. DCI Engineers highlights strong mentorship, paid medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with company contribution, paid parental leave, and support for seminars and licensing.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000–$95,000 (Colorado pay range)

Mid-level architecture role ideal if you’re working through AXP hours and ARE exams or recently licensed. You’ll help with proposals, produce design and construction documents in Revit, and support construction admin, with access to a hybrid work program, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and solid PTO and benefits.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$149,000 (Colorado pay range)

Senior mechanical role for a PE with 8–12+ years in building systems. You’ll lead HVAC, plumbing, and specialty piping design from concept through construction for healthcare, commercial, industrial, and government projects, with the same strong benefits package and potential hybrid work as other Farnsworth roles.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.