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Greenwood Village
🏗️ Greenwood Village Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Greenwood Village is busy with building projects right now, and local firms are hiring experienced engineers to keep up. If you’re in mechanical, electrical, or structural design, there are some solid options here.
Mechanical Project Engineer – HVAC/Building Systems
- Employer: Farnsworth Group
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and specialty piping design for healthcare, commercial, industrial, government, and education projects. You’ll guide projects from early concept through construction, coordinate with multi-discipline teams, and mentor junior staff.
Sr. Electrical Engineer – Building Systems
- Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO range): $91,000 – $149,000/year
Design power, lighting, and fire alarm systems while leading projects and mentoring staff. This is a client-facing role with multi-project responsibility, Revit/AutoCAD work, and chances to help with proposals and business development.
Structural Engineer
- Employer: Smoky Hill Engineering LLC
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year
Work on concrete and steel structure design using tools like AutoCAD Civil 3D, BIM, RISA, and Mathcad. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of structural experience, EIT/FE done, and want a mix of office design and site visits.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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