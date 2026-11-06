💰 Greenwood Village Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenwood Village has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to senior tax leadership. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or ready for a big step up.

Employer: LHH (for a large national organization)

LHH (for a large national organization) Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 + bonus, equity potential

Deadline: Accepting applications until 12/1/2026

Lead a high-performing indirect tax team in a complex, multi-entity environment. Great fit if you have 8+ years of multistate indirect tax, want leadership visibility, and like driving process improvements and automation.

Employer: Leeds West Groups

Leeds West Groups Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle high-volume accounts payable, from vendor invoices to reconciliations and payments. Good role if you have 1+ year AP experience, strong Excel skills, and want to grow your accounting skills in a busy office.

Employer: The Ricks Group (accounting & tax firm)

(accounting & tax firm) Location: Denver Tech Center / Greenwood Village, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or part-time (expected 25–40 hours/week )

Full-time or part-time (expected ) Salary: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour

Split your time between client bookkeeping (QuickBooks, reconciliations, basic financials) and front desk/office admin. Perks include 75% of health insurance paid, unlimited PTO, 401(k) with match, flexible schedule, and exposure to many different clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often update details or add similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.