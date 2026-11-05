🛒 Greenwood Village Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenwood Village has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few local picks with room to grow.

Employer: Mel Graham at Skye Salon

Mel Graham at Skye Salon Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you love hair, fashion, and talking with clients. You’ll assist a busy stylist, get paid training, employee discounts, and real hands-on experience to build a long-term career in the beauty industry.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead a beauty retail store, coach a team, and drive sales while staying close to the latest hair and beauty trends. Full-time managers get a generous product discount, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation time, and clear paths for advancement.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.75 – $24.37 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service, printing, and shipping work in a fast-paced store. You’ll help customers with projects, run equipment, handle packages up to 55 lbs, and keep the store running smoothly, with a strong hourly rate and access to FedEx benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good customer service spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.