📋 Greenwood Village Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Greenwood Village has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from home-based family support to mission-driven public service and corporate office work. Here are several solid options if you’re organized, friendly, and good with details.

Employer: Syngroup Management Consultancy (private family)

Syngroup Management Consultancy (private family) Location: Greenwood Village / South Denver, CO

Salary: $25–$30 per hour

Type: Part-time, in-person (10–15 hrs/week)

Help a busy family of four with light housekeeping, laundry, simple meal prep, and after-school supervision for two boys (ages 10 and 12). Great fit if you’re dependable, like kids, have your own car for short drives, and want steady afternoon hours a couple days a week.

Employer: Colorado Office of Public Guardianship (OPG)

Location: Greenwood Village / Denver, CO (Hybrid)

Salary: $60,000–$72,000 per year

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Application Deadline: Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 11:59 pm MST

Front-line admin role helping manage referrals and inquiries for adults who need guardianship support. You’ll handle calls, emails, intake paperwork, and records tracking, with strong training, state benefits, and a clear public-service mission.

Employer: Global Medical Response

Location: Onsite – Greenwood Village, CO

Salary: $31.25 per hour

Type: Full-time, onsite

High-level admin role supporting senior management in a busy medical services company. Expect front-desk reception, calendar and travel coordination, meeting prep, invoice processing, and document management—ideal if you have 3–5 years’ executive support experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often hire for attitude and reliability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.