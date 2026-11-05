⚖️ Greenwood Village Legal Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenwood Village has a steady legal market right now, with options from civil defense to family law and local government work. If you’re licensed in Colorado (or a paralegal with experience), there are some solid roles to check out.

Employer: Teksky LLC

Teksky LLC Location: Greenwood Village, CO (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support attorneys, boards, and consultants on local government and special district matters. You’ll handle statutory compliance, agendas and minutes, election work (including TABOR elections), budget hearings, and annual filings. Great fit if you’re organized, like public-sector work, and have a bachelor’s or paralegal certificate plus Colorado driver’s license.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Greenwood Village / Denver, CO (remote, hybrid, or onsite options)

Greenwood Village / Denver, CO (remote, hybrid, or onsite options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000 base + bonuses

Litigation role with serious civil defense cases (catastrophic injury, trucking, construction defect, premises liability, and more). You’ll handle discovery, depositions, motions, client communication, and trial prep, with mentoring from experienced trial lawyers. Requires JD, active Colorado Bar, 2+ years insurance defense and 1–8 years litigation experience; comes with bonuses, 401(k) match, student loan/529 support, and flexible vacation.

Employer: Jones Law Firm, PC

Location: Greenwood Village, CO 80111 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: High base salary + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead family law cases from discovery through trial with strong support: dedicated paralegal, intake/sales team bringing in clients, and a billing team. Role includes hearings, mediations, negotiations, and strategy. Requires 5–10 years’ experience, strong family law or litigation background, and an active Colorado Bar license. Offers 15 days PTO that counts toward billables, 8.5 paid holidays, hybrid schedule, and paid CLE/bar dues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good legal roles in Greenwood Village don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.