🏥 Greenwood Village Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Healthcare hiring is busy in Greenwood Village right now, from bedside roles to high-level consulting. Here are several solid options if you want to stay in patient care or move into the business side of healthcare.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)

(6061 S Willow Dr) Type: Contract / PRN, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $84/hr (listed range $15.00–$130.00/hr )

(listed range ) Work as a StaffFlex CVICU RN floating across AdventHealth hospitals in multiple states, with guaranteed hours and no third-party agency. Good fit if you like travel-style variety but want AdventHealth employee status and the option to convert to permanent later.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)

(6061 S Willow Dr) Type: Contract / PRN, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $84/hr (listed range $15.00–$130.00/hr )

(listed range ) Similar StaffFlex setup, but focused on ICU instead of CVICU, with flexible contract assignments and support for extensions or new placements. Ideal if you have 2+ years acute ICU experience and want premium pay without agency middlemen.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)

(6061 S Willow Dr) Type: Full-time, Days

Pay Range: $19.00–$28.50/hr

Full-time float Safety Sitter role with benefits and PTO from day one, supporting patients who need close observation. Good entry point if you have some clinical exposure and want to be on the floor helping with safety, transport, and basic support.

Employer: AdventHealth Porter

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)

(6061 S Willow Dr) Type: PRN, Days

Pay Range: $19.77–$31.63/hr

PRN float CMA role doing vitals, rooming, basic procedures, and documentation across clinics. Great if you hold a CMA/RMA/CCMA (or similar) and want flexible hours while building broad experience in different practice settings.

Employer: Village Dental Care

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (DTC area)

(DTC area) Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $60.00–$70.00/hr

Fee-for-service dental office with no nights, no weekends and full-hour appointments so you’re not rushed. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, dental discount, modern tech (CBCT, iTero), and a tight-knit team vibe.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal – Healthcare Industry Group

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time, Consulting (travel required)

Salary Range: $140,000–$160,000/year + discretionary bonus

Senior consulting role helping hospitals and health systems improve revenue cycle and operations through data analysis, workflow redesign, and performance improvement. Best for someone with 6+ years in healthcare/RCM/consulting, strong Excel/PowerPoint, and comfort presenting to VP/SVP-level leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.