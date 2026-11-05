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Greenwood Village
🏥 Greenwood Village Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy in Greenwood Village right now, from bedside roles to high-level consulting. Here are several solid options if you want to stay in patient care or move into the business side of healthcare.
Regional Float Pool CVICU RN Contract – $84/hr
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)
- Type: Contract / PRN, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $84/hr (listed range $15.00–$130.00/hr)
- Work as a StaffFlex CVICU RN floating across AdventHealth hospitals in multiple states, with guaranteed hours and no third-party agency. Good fit if you like travel-style variety but want AdventHealth employee status and the option to convert to permanent later.
Regional Float Pool ICU RN Contract – $84/hr
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)
- Type: Contract / PRN, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $84/hr (listed range $15.00–$130.00/hr)
- Similar StaffFlex setup, but focused on ICU instead of CVICU, with flexible contract assignments and support for extensions or new placements. Ideal if you have 2+ years acute ICU experience and want premium pay without agency middlemen.
Safety Sitter – RMR Float Pool, Full Time Days
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay Range: $19.00–$28.50/hr
- Full-time float Safety Sitter role with benefits and PTO from day one, supporting patients who need close observation. Good entry point if you have some clinical exposure and want to be on the floor helping with safety, transport, and basic support.
Certified Medical Assistant Float – PRN Days
- Employer: AdventHealth Porter
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (6061 S Willow Dr)
- Type: PRN, Days
- Pay Range: $19.77–$31.63/hr
- PRN float CMA role doing vitals, rooming, basic procedures, and documentation across clinics. Great if you hold a CMA/RMA/CCMA (or similar) and want flexible hours while building broad experience in different practice settings.
Full-Time Registered Dental Hygienist – $60–$70/hr
- Employer: Village Dental Care
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (DTC area)
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Pay: $60.00–$70.00/hr
- Fee-for-service dental office with no nights, no weekends and full-hour appointments so you’re not rushed. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, dental discount, modern tech (CBCT, iTero), and a tight-knit team vibe.
Senior Consultant, Revenue Cycle – $140K–$160K
- Employer: Alvarez & Marsal – Healthcare Industry Group
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time, Consulting (travel required)
- Salary Range: $140,000–$160,000/year + discretionary bonus
- Senior consulting role helping hospitals and health systems improve revenue cycle and operations through data analysis, workflow redesign, and performance improvement. Best for someone with 6+ years in healthcare/RCM/consulting, strong Excel/PowerPoint, and comfort presenting to VP/SVP-level leaders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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