👔 Greenwood Village Exec & Manager Roles with Multiple $130K+ Openings

Greenwood Village is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from high‑level consulting to hands‑on project work. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these executive and management jobs are worth a look.

Employer: IAT Insurance Group

IAT Insurance Group Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid: office Mon–Wed)

(hybrid: office Mon–Wed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $290,000/year

This VP role leads Contract and Specialty Surety underwriting strategy and regional profit centers, reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer. Ideal if you have 12+ years in surety, love building teams, and want big impact plus strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $160,000/year + discretionary bonus

Lead high‑stakes transformation projects across industries, from revenue growth to cost reduction and operating model redesign. Great fit if you have 4–8+ years in consulting, strong financial modeling skills, and enjoy fast‑paced, executive‑level work.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $180,000/year + discretionary bonus

Director‑level role leading teams on MedTech and healthcare performance improvement, M&A, and turnarounds. Best for leaders with 8+ years in healthcare/MedTech, strong finance and operations chops, and comfort running complex client engagements.

Employer: Spectrum (Charter Communications)

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,600 – $275,800/year + potential incentives

Own strategy and commercialization for new Edge, AI, and Cloud products, taking ideas from whiteboard to launch. Great for tech‑savvy leaders with 12+ years in product/engineering who can influence senior execs and drive cross‑functional teams.

Employer: Excelacom

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year

Consulting‑style program manager role in telecom and media, juggling multiple workstreams and client projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in project/program management, know Agile/Waterfall, and like working with both business and technical teams.

(Note: The ExcelaCom/Excelacom Program Manager listings describe the same role; included once here.)

Employer: Wember Inc.

Location: Greenwood Village / Douglas County, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee planning and delivery of sustainable design and construction projects from start to finish. Good match if you have 8+ years of project management, know tools like Microsoft Project, and want to own schedules, budgets, and client communication.

Employer: Mrig Family Foundation

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000/year

Run day‑to‑day operations and launch a new STEM scholarship program for women from India or of Indian background. Great for experienced nonprofit leaders who want flexible hours and enjoy building programs, managing grants, and working closely with a board.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.