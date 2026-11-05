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👔 Greenwood Village Exec & Manager Roles with Multiple $130K+ Openings
Greenwood Village is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from high‑level consulting to hands‑on project work. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these executive and management jobs are worth a look.
VP, Contract Surety Underwriting
- Employer: IAT Insurance Group
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid: office Mon–Wed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 – $290,000/year
This VP role leads Contract and Specialty Surety underwriting strategy and regional profit centers, reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer. Ideal if you have 12+ years in surety, love building teams, and want big impact plus strong benefits and bonus potential.
Manager, Corporate Transformation Services
- Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000 – $160,000/year + discretionary bonus
Lead high‑stakes transformation projects across industries, from revenue growth to cost reduction and operating model redesign. Great fit if you have 4–8+ years in consulting, strong financial modeling skills, and enjoy fast‑paced, executive‑level work.
Director, Healthcare Services – MedTech
- Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $180,000/year + discretionary bonus
Director‑level role leading teams on MedTech and healthcare performance improvement, M&A, and turnarounds. Best for leaders with 8+ years in healthcare/MedTech, strong finance and operations chops, and comfort running complex client engagements.
Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships / Development
- Employer: Spectrum (Charter Communications)
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,600 – $275,800/year + potential incentives
Own strategy and commercialization for new Edge, AI, and Cloud products, taking ideas from whiteboard to launch. Great for tech‑savvy leaders with 12+ years in product/engineering who can influence senior execs and drive cross‑functional teams.
Program Manager
- Employer: Excelacom
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year
Consulting‑style program manager role in telecom and media, juggling multiple workstreams and client projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in project/program management, know Agile/Waterfall, and like working with both business and technical teams.
(Note: The ExcelaCom/Excelacom Program Manager listings describe the same role; included once here.)
Project Manager – Sustainable Design
- Employer: Wember Inc.
- Location: Greenwood Village / Douglas County, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee planning and delivery of sustainable design and construction projects from start to finish. Good match if you have 8+ years of project management, know tools like Microsoft Project, and want to own schedules, budgets, and client communication.
Executive Director (Part-Time)
- Employer: Mrig Family Foundation
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid)
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Salary: $40,000 – $50,000/year
Run day‑to‑day operations and launch a new STEM scholarship program for women from India or of Indian background. Great for experienced nonprofit leaders who want flexible hours and enjoy building programs, managing grants, and working closely with a board.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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