🏗️ Greenwood Village Engineering Roles with Multiple Space & MEP Openings

Greenwood Village is hot right now for engineers, especially in aerospace and building systems. If you’re into hardware, space, or simulation, there are several solid full-time roles hiring on-site.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Greenwood Village, CO (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,500–$95,500/year

Entry-level mechanical role on the MEP team working on HVAC, power distribution, renewable energy, EV charging, security/communications, and industrial controls. You’ll use technical software daily, support project managers, and work on projects like airports, facilities, and universities, with strong benefits and a clear focus on training and growth.

Employer: York Space Systems

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Disclosed by range per local law (varies by experience)

Hands-on FPGA design for spacecraft avionics and payloads using SystemVerilog/VHDL, simulation tools, and lab equipment. Good fit if you have 2+ years FPGA experience, want ownership of modules, and like seeing your work go from design to flight-qualified hardware.

Employer: York Space Systems

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (on-site production environment)

(on-site production environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior industrial engineering role leading production scaling, layouts, and process improvement for spacecraft assembly, test, and integration. A match if you have 10+ years in complex manufacturing, lean experience, and want to drive automation, kaizen events, and value stream mapping.

Employer: York Space Systems

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Disclosed by range per local law (varies by experience)

Work on spacecraft attitude determination and control using MATLAB/Simulink, simulations, and hardware-in-the-loop testing. Great for early-career engineers (1+ year) who like controls, dynamics, or orbital mechanics and want to support both commercial and national missions.

Employer: York Space Systems

Location: Greenwood Village, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary based on experience (range disclosed per local law)

Focus on orbit dynamics and mission analysis using Python to build and maintain flight dynamics tools and simulations. Ideal if you have 2+ years in spacecraft GNC/flight dynamics, enjoy coding, and want to support mission design, orbit determination, and operations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—engineering roles like these in Greenwood Village tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.