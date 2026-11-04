🍽️ Greenwood Village Food Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenwood Village has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from corporate dining to a lively local spot. If you like steady hours or fun guest energy (or both), these are worth a look.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Greenwood Village, CO ( Empower – 8505 E Orchard Road )

Greenwood Village, CO ( ) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Prep-focused role in a corporate setting with daytime hours and no late nights. You’ll handle daily production, follow recipes, support multiple stations, and keep things clean and safe. Full-time comes with a strong benefits package and ongoing applications.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Greenwood Village, CO ( Empower – 8505 E Orchard Road )

Greenwood Village, CO ( ) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30 am – 2:00 pm

Pay: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour

Lead in a busy, upscale catering kitchen with early, weekday-only hours. You’ll cook, supervise the team, manage inventory, and step in for the Executive Chef when needed. This role also includes a full benefits package and accepts applications on an ongoing basis.

Employer: Catira

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.14 – $15.16 per hour + tips (training at $15.16/hr)

Fun, guest-facing role serving tropical Venezuelan drinks and food while working as part of a tight FOH team. Must be 21+, have alcohol service training, and be ready for high-volume shifts; offers flexible schedule, paid training, and sick pay/PTO.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.