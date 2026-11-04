🧑‍💼 Greenwood Village HR Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Greenwood Village is busy on the HR side right now, especially in compensation and benefits. If you’re into data, strategy, or retirement plans, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Becker Wright Consultants (for their client)

Becker Wright Consultants (for their client) Location: Greenwood Village, CO (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base salary (exact amount not listed)

Support benefits, compensation, HR operations, and talent development while building HR dashboards in Power BI. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in HR analytics or finance and want broad exposure to HR transformation plus solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, wellness, and more).

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Greenwood Village, CO, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $175,000 annually + discretionary bonus

Lead complex executive compensation projects, from incentive plan design to tax and regulatory work for a wide range of clients. This is a senior role (about 7+ years experience) with a focus on strategy, analytics, and client leadership, plus comprehensive benefits and clear performance-based growth.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Greenwood Village, CO, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 annually + discretionary bonus

Manage consulting projects focused on qualified retirement plans, including plan design, M&A impacts, compliance testing, and IRS/DOL correction work. Ideal if you have 3–5 years with retirement plan rules, enjoy technical tax/ERISA work, and want a mix of hands-on analysis and team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or a way to join their talent network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.