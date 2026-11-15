Looking for a loyal friend in Greenwood? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Buster is a handsome brown medium-mix boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share your days, Buster could be your guy.

👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Kit is another good-looking brown medium-mix fellow hoping for a forever home. If you like active, medium-sized dogs, Kit may be a great match.

👉 Meet Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Kelly is a beautiful white medium-mix girl looking for a family to call her own. If you’ve been dreaming of a sweet, medium-sized companion, come meet Kelly.

👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Cain is a young pup with striking black-and-tan coloring and lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Cain could grow up to be your best friend.

👉 Meet Cain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or calling (864) 223-2498 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.