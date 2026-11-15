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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greenwood, SC
Looking for a loyal friend in Greenwood? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to love.
Buster
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Buster is a handsome brown medium-mix boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share your days, Buster could be your guy.
👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kit
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Kit is another good-looking brown medium-mix fellow hoping for a forever home. If you like active, medium-sized dogs, Kit may be a great match.
👉 Meet Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Kelly is a beautiful white medium-mix girl looking for a family to call her own. If you’ve been dreaming of a sweet, medium-sized companion, come meet Kelly.
👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cain
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Cain is a young pup with striking black-and-tan coloring and lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Cain could grow up to be your best friend.
👉 Meet Cain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or calling (864) 223-2498 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.