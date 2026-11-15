Looking for a new feline friend in Greenwood, SC? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Cabbage is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Cabbage could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Cabbage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Raven is a baby black kitten who would love a cozy lap and a safe place to explore. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Stacy is a young brown/chocolate kitty looking for a fresh start. With her lower adoption fee, she’s a great choice if you want a younger cat without the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Stacy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or calling (864) 223-2498 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.