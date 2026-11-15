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🐱 Sweet Greenwood Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a new feline friend in Greenwood, SC? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to bring them home.
Cabbage
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Cabbage is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Cabbage could be your new buddy.
👉 Meet Cabbage and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Black Kitten (Raven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Raven is a baby black kitten who would love a cozy lap and a safe place to explore. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stacy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Stacy is a young brown/chocolate kitty looking for a fresh start. With her lower adoption fee, she’s a great choice if you want a younger cat without the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Stacy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or calling (864) 223-2498 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.