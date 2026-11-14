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🏭 Greenwood, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greenwood’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for folks who like hands-on work. Here are several manufacturing and production jobs worth a look this week.
Continuous Improvement Engineer / OPEX
- Employer: Eaton
- Location: Greenwood, SC (relocation offered within the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,000 – $105,000/year + variable incentive
You’ll lead process and cost improvements on the factory floor, support Lean/Six Sigma projects, and help roll out Industry 4.0 and MES tools. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, some manufacturing experience, and enjoy making production lines faster and safer.
Order Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Greenwood, SC
- Type: In-person, warehouse role
- Pay: $23.66 – $28.49/hour
This role keeps warehouse orders moving from picking to shipping using forklifts, pallet jacks, and RF scanners. Good for someone with warehouse or inventory experience, who can lift heavy items, follow safety rules, and wants steady, physical work with 401(k) and dental benefits.
Shipping Technician
- Employer: Eaton
- Location: Greenwood, SC (within 50 miles, no relocation)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour + variable pay incentive
- Core Hours: Mon–Thu 7:00 am–4:00 pm, Fri 7:00 am–11:00 am
You’ll work on assembly and wiring of electrical products, using hand and air tools, reading mechanical/electrical drawings, and checking quality. Great match if you have 1+ year in industrial manufacturing, can lift 50+ lbs, and like a day-shift schedule with early Fridays.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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