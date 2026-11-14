Greenwood’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on shipping work or leading a freight team. Here are a couple of strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.94/hour + variable incentive program

Support the plant’s shipping and production flow by coordinating materials, tracking orders, and working across teams to hit ship dates. Great fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing/operations, are comfortable with computers (Excel, ERP systems), and don’t mind a mix of office and floor work. Core hours are Mon–Thu 7:00–4:00, Fri 7:00–11:00, and the role is geared to candidates within 50 miles of Greenwood.

Employer: VELUX

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Monthly Salary Range: $5,706 – $7,132

Lead the freight support team and own transportation operations, carrier relationships, and freight cost management across North America. Ideal if you have 3+ years in transportation/logistics, some leadership experience, and strong Excel and analytics skills. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, and more) and the chance to be a key partner to sales, distribution centers, and carriers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.