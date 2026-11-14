Greenwood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from bedside care to clinic support. If you’re in medicine or looking to break in, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health network)

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient rehab OT role with a student loan assistance program, modern therapy gyms, and strong benefits. You’ll work with stroke, neuro, ortho, and trauma patients in a small-hospital setting focused on intensive rehab.

Employer: Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health network)

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another full-time OT opening in Greenwood’s Ernest Health system with loan help, PTO from day one, and career ladder bonuses. Ideal if you want inpatient rehab, tech-forward equipment, and a collaborative therapy team.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for an FQHC)

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time, outpatient only

Salary: Not listed

Primary care role at a Federally Qualified Health Center with a flexible schedule (4- or 5-day week), light 1:7 call, and student loan payment assistance. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview logistics.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes annual quality bonus

100% breast imaging in a newly renovated outpatient center, Monday–Friday with no call or weekends. Hybrid 2 weeks on / 2 weeks off option and hospital-employed setup in a lake community within an hour of a major airport.

Employer: Your Health Organization

Location: Based in Greenwood, SC; travels to Greenville & Greer

Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri, 8:00AM–5:00PM)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for a CMA, LPN, or RN who likes being on the move, visiting ALF/SNF/IL facilities daily. You’ll prep charts, coordinate visits, support providers, and get bonus opportunities, 401(k) match, HSA match, and generous PTO.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Part-time (9:00AM–9:00PM, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Emergency Care Center RN role for those licensed in SC (ADN/BSN/MSN) with BLS. Good option if you want ED experience with a set day-shift pattern and part-time hours.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Part-time, 1st & 2nd shift (8:00AM–8:00PM Mon–Fri; 9:00AM–5:00PM every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Walk-in/Express Care role for a certified MA or LPN who can float in the resource pool. Great if you want varied shifts and steady urgent-care style experience; certification required or obtained within 3 months.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time, rotating hours

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative/PACU RN role caring for pre- and post-anesthesia patients, with chances to serve as charge nurse and join the Clinical Ladder program. Requires SC RN license, 1+ year experience, BLS, ACLS, and PALS (ACLS/PALS can be completed after hire on a timeline).

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time (8:00AM–4:30PM, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacy tech role with daytime weekday hours. You’ll need PTCB certification and to be registered as a State Certified Pharmacy Technician in SC, plus basic computer and typing skills.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based CMA role in pain management, ideal if you want regular hours and specialty experience. Requires HS diploma/GED plus completion of an approved medical assisting program or equivalent pathway tied to a national certification exam.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on OR support role setting up anesthesia equipment and IV solutions. Tech II suits those with health science education and some anesthesia support experience; Tech III requires ASATT or CST certification plus 5+ years and can act as lead in the supervisor’s absence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to talking if your experience is in the ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.