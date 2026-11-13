Greenwood’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and support roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: About $18.50/hour + monthly bonus

Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and model great customer service. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off up to 152 hours/year, sick time, and store discounts) plus a clear path to promotion and stable hours between 6am–10pm.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Greenwood, SC 29649

Greenwood, SC 29649 Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Perfect if you like working on your own and keeping shelves looking sharp. You’ll stock products, set up displays, and use a smartphone app to report your work while visiting multiple local stores.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)

Hands-on customer role helping people with truck and trailer rentals, returns, and equipment checks. Offers paid working interviews, on-the-job training, and a long list of potential benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock ownership, and discounts on tech and travel.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.