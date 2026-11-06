🏥 Greenwood, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Greenwood, SC right now, with options from clinic support to advanced practice roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your skills, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Self Regional Healthcare Location: Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, SC Type: Full-time , 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

, 1st shift, Salary: Not listed

Work in a neurology practice handling both clinical and front-office tasks. You’ll room patients, document visits, help with orders and meds, and support providers during regular weekday hours.

Key requirements: High school diploma/GED and Medical Assistant certification (AAMA, AMT, CCMA, or NCMMA). Must be certified or able to get certified within 3 months.

Employer: Self Regional Healthcare

Self Regional Healthcare Location: Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, SC Type: Part-time , shifts as needed

, Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping patients with scheduling, registration, insurance verification, and check-in for inpatient, outpatient, and ER visits. Good fit if you like fast-paced desk work and talking with people.

Key requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, strong customer service skills, and comfort using computers. Healthcare experience and knowledge of medical terms, ICD-10, and CPT codes are preferred.

Employer: Physicians Services Group (PSG)

Location: McCormick / Greenwood, SC

McCormick / Greenwood, SC Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm

, Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year + annual bonus

Provide in-person care in a post-acute and skilled nursing facility, helping patients avoid unnecessary hospital stays while building long-term relationships. You’ll have weekday hours, clinical autonomy, and a team-based setting.

Key requirements: Active (or eligible) NP license in SC and board certification (ANCC, AANP, or equivalent). Experience in post-acute, hospital, or outpatient care is preferred, plus an interest in geriatrics and chronic disease management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often have room to move strong local candidates into related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.