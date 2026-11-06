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Greenwood

🐶 Playful Pups & a Sweet Yorkie Ready for Adoption in Greenwood

8 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Greenwood, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to love.

Nora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7d8M_1GoOQwZw00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
  • Phone: (864) 223-2498

Nora is a young black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Nora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Noah

  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
  • Phone: (864) 223-2498

Noah is another adorable black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Melvin

  • Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
  • Phone: (864) 223-2498

Melvin is a black adult Yorkie mix looking for a fresh start. If you prefer a dog past the puppy stage, this small companion could be a great match.

👉 Meet Melvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or giving them a call at (864) 223-2498 to learn more about these dogs and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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