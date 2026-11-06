🐶 Playful Pups & a Sweet Yorkie Ready for Adoption in Greenwood

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Greenwood, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Nora is a young black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Nora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Noah is another adorable black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood

Phone: (864) 223-2498

Melvin is a black adult Yorkie mix looking for a fresh start. If you prefer a dog past the puppy stage, this small companion could be a great match.

👉 Meet Melvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or giving them a call at (864) 223-2498 to learn more about these dogs and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.