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🐶 Playful Pups & a Sweet Yorkie Ready for Adoption in Greenwood
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Greenwood, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Greenwood for someone to love.
Nora
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Nora is a young black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Nora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noah
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Noah is another adorable black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people.
👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Melvin
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greenwood
- Phone: (864) 223-2498
Melvin is a black adult Yorkie mix looking for a fresh start. If you prefer a dog past the puppy stage, this small companion could be a great match.
👉 Meet Melvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenwood, SC, consider visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood or giving them a call at (864) 223-2498 to learn more about these dogs and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.