undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greenwood
🏭 Greenwood, SC Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $20/hr to $120K+
3 days ago
Greenwood’s plants are busy right now—especially Eaton and FUJIFILM. If you like hands-on work or quality systems, there are several solid options here.
Quality Systems Engineer, Programmatic
- Employer: Eaton
- Location: Greenwood, SC (hybrid eligible, 3 days in office / 2 remote)
- Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year
- Type: Full-time
If you’re strong in quality systems, KPIs, and digital tools (Power BI), this role leads quality strategy across multiple sites. Great fit for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing/operations who wants impact, visibility, and modern data-driven work.
IGX – Technician II
- Employer: Eaton
- Location: Greenwood, SC
- Salary: $20.00/hour + variable pay program
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 7:00–4:00, Fri 7:00–11:00)
Hands-on role assembling and wiring medium- and high-voltage equipment. Good for someone with tool experience who likes physical work, steady hours, and learning advanced electrical assemblies.
Wall Decor Operator
- Employer: FUJIFILM North America
- Location: Greenwood, SC
- Salary: Depending on experience
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level friendly production job in the Imaging Division, pressing, cutting, and prepping photo wall décor. Good match if you have at least 3 months of manufacturing experience, like fast-paced work, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).
Wall Decor Operator (Canvas)
- Employer: FUJIFILM North America
- Location: Greenwood, SC
- Salary: Depending on experience
- Type: Full-time
Very similar to the Wall Decor Operator role, but focused on canvas wall décor. You’ll handle materials, run equipment, and inspect quality. Great if you enjoy detailed work and want room to cross-train in other production areas.
Film Sorter / Splicer
- Employer: FUJIFILM North America
- Location: Greenwood, SC
- Salary: Depending on experience
- Type: Full-time
You’ll open customer orders, remove film from one-time-use cameras, and run a film splicing machine before processing. Good for someone with a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and interest in photo/film work.
Digital Press Operator – IGEN
- Employer: FUJIFILM North America
- Location: Greenwood, SC
- Salary: Depending on experience
- Type: Full-time
More advanced role running Xerox iGen digital presses, adjusting color and image quality, and keeping multiple print engines running. Best for folks with 1–3 years in digital printing and Xerox IGEN 4 or 5 certification who want to deepen their technical skills.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; manufacturing jobs in Greenwood tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.