🏭 Greenwood, SC Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $20/hr to $120K+

Greenwood’s plants are busy right now—especially Eaton and FUJIFILM. If you like hands-on work or quality systems, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Greenwood, SC (hybrid eligible, 3 days in office / 2 remote)

(hybrid eligible, 3 days in office / 2 remote) Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year

Type: Full-time

If you’re strong in quality systems, KPIs, and digital tools (Power BI), this role leads quality strategy across multiple sites. Great fit for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing/operations who wants impact, visibility, and modern data-driven work.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Greenwood, SC

Salary: $20.00/hour + variable pay program

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 7:00–4:00, Fri 7:00–11:00)

Hands-on role assembling and wiring medium- and high-voltage equipment. Good for someone with tool experience who likes physical work, steady hours, and learning advanced electrical assemblies.

Employer: FUJIFILM North America

Location: Greenwood, SC

Salary: Depending on experience

Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly production job in the Imaging Division, pressing, cutting, and prepping photo wall décor. Good match if you have at least 3 months of manufacturing experience, like fast-paced work, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

Employer: FUJIFILM North America

Location: Greenwood, SC

Salary: Depending on experience

Type: Full-time

Very similar to the Wall Decor Operator role, but focused on canvas wall décor. You’ll handle materials, run equipment, and inspect quality. Great if you enjoy detailed work and want room to cross-train in other production areas.

Employer: FUJIFILM North America

Location: Greenwood, SC

Salary: Depending on experience

Type: Full-time

You’ll open customer orders, remove film from one-time-use cameras, and run a film splicing machine before processing. Good for someone with a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and interest in photo/film work.

Employer: FUJIFILM North America

Location: Greenwood, SC

Salary: Depending on experience

Type: Full-time

More advanced role running Xerox iGen digital presses, adjusting color and image quality, and keeping multiple print engines running. Best for folks with 1–3 years in digital printing and Xerox IGEN 4 or 5 certification who want to deepen their technical skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; manufacturing jobs in Greenwood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.