🛒 Greenwood, SC Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greenwood’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local grocers all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Greenwood, SC (1605 72 Bypass East)

(1605 72 Bypass East) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Grocery Department in a busy supermarket—hiring, training, scheduling, and keeping shelves full and customers happy. Good fit if you’ve got retail operations experience and want a hands-on leadership role with lots of customer contact.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the front registers at a high-energy beauty store, help train new cashiers, and support opening/closing. Great for someone with a couple years of retail or cashier experience who loves beauty products and fast-paced guest service.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Likely full-time management

Likely Salary: Not listed

Co-lead a discount retail store, overseeing sales floor, receiving, staffing, and store standards. Comes with medical, dental, vision from Day 2, 401(k) with match, bonus program, and 20% discount, ideal if you have at least 2 years of retail management.

Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co (KJ’s Market)

Location: Greenwood, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end and guest service at a family-owned grocery chain—coaching cashiers, handling hiring and training, and managing cash and deposits. Offers weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, pension, and 401(k).

Employer: SFS, Inc.

Location: Greenwood, SC (multiple retailers)

Type: Contract / project-based

Salary: Competitive project-based pay (hours typically 12–20 per month)

Flexible, part-time merchandising work doing resets, stocking, displays, and audits for big-name retailers. Good side gig if you want to set your own schedule, work mostly weekdays, and don’t mind driving between stores.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.