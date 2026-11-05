Greenwood to honor late Councilwoman Dorothy Glenn

The City of Greenwood will hold a Sign Installation Ceremony to honor the life and public service of the late Councilwoman Dorothy “Dot” Glenn on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Greenwood, MS. Family, friends, community leaders, and all citizens are invited to attend and help celebrate her legacy of service to the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Greenwood - Mayor's Office