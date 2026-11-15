Greenwood’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Greenwood, IN (1101 Windhorst Way)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Handles incoming shipments, organizes the receiving area, routes merchandise, and processes damaged goods and claims. Full Walmart/Sam’s Club benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Must be 18+ and able to get forklift certified within 30 days.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc. (Ryder Supply Chain Solutions)

Ryder System, Inc. (Ryder Supply Chain Solutions) Location: Greenwood, IN 46143

Type: Regular full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20.00/hour, paid weekly

Mix of warehouse and clerical work supporting printer parts: using warehouse systems, updating reports, basic admin tasks, and helping floor staff. Offers weekly pay, paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock at 15% discount, and employee discounts on travel, electronics, and more. High school diploma required; 1+ year warehouse/clerical and forklift experience preferred.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.